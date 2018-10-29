Customer injured in armed robbery at Las Vegas bar

Las Vegas police are searching for two men who injured a customer during an armed robbery Monday morning at a northwest valley pub.

Torrey Pines Pub, 6374 W. Lake Mead Blvd. (Google Street View)

Las Vegas police are searching for two men who injured a customer during an armed robbery Monday morning at a northwest valley pub.

About 5:15 a.m. two armed men wearing masks walked into the Torrey Pines Pub, 6374 W. Lake Mead Blvd., and ordered the bartender and patrons to lay on the ground while they stole money from the register, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

A male customer was injured, Gordon said, and was hospitalized but is expected to survive.

The robbers fled the pub on foot and were still at large.

Anyone with information on the robbery can contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

