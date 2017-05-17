Customers stop Las Vegas bank robbery by pinning down suspect

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Customers at a Las Vegas bank prevented a robbery Wednesday by pinning down a would-be robber until police arrived, Las Vegas police said.

Police received reports of the robbery about 10:45 a.m. in the 700 block of North Nellis Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A suspect was taken into custody, Metro said. There were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

