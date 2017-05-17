ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Robberies

Customers stop Las Vegas bank robbery by pinning down suspect

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2017 - 1:23 pm
 

Customers at a Las Vegas bank prevented a robbery Wednesday by pinning down a would-be robber until police arrived, Las Vegas police said.

Police received reports of the robbery about 10:45 a.m. in the 700 block of North Nellis Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A suspect was taken into custody, Metro said. There were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like