Customers stop Las Vegas bank robbery by pinning down suspect

Customers at a Las Vegas bank prevented a robbery Wednesday by pinning down a would-be robber until police arrived, Las Vegas police said.
Police received reports of the robbery about 10:45 a.m. in the 700 block of North Nellis Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
A suspect was taken into custody, Metro said. There were no reported injuries.
