Robberies

Detectives investigating south valley Dotty’s robbery attempt

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2017 - 3:18 am
 

A masked, armed person entered a southern valley business, looked around and left without taking money or property early Tuesday, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department said robbery detectives are investigating after the incident about 12:15 a.m. at a Dotty’s, 10925 S. Maryland Parkway. Metro Lt. David Gordon called the event an attempted robbery.

The masked, would-be robber had a handgun.

As of 3 a.m., there were no suspects in custody.

No further information was available.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

