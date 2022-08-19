DMV police arrest man suspected of selling stolen vehicles online

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles said the fraudulent sales are believed to be part of a larger, interstate car theft ring.

David Pereria (Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles)

Police officers from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles in Las Vegas have arrested a man who is suspected of selling stolen vehicles online.

DMV officials identified the suspect as David Pereria, 27.

Investigators with the DMV went undercover as buyers and discovered Pereria selling a stolen 2016 Chevrolet Silverado on OfferUp and Facebook Marketplace for $27,000, according to a statement released by the agency on Friday. Pereria is accused of making a fake title, vehicle identification number, insurance card and license plate for the truck.

The man was arrested Aug. 12 after attempting to run from officers, the DMV statement said. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of fraud, car theft and falsifying documents. Further details on his arrest and charges were not immediately available.

Investigators are working to identify any other vehicles Pereria may have illegally sold, according to the DMV. At least one person gave Pereria $18,000 for a vehicle that was later impounded because it was stolen, according to the agency.

Officers believe there may be a ring of thieves stealing trucks and relabeling the identification numbers.

“Buyers should beware of individuals who are offering vehicles for discounted prices but demand cash,” J.D. Decker, chief of DMV’s Compliance Enforcement Division, said in the statement Friday. “This applies specifically to late model pickup trucks which are commonly found to be involved in these scams.”

Anyone with information may call the DMV at 702-486-8626 or go to dmv.nv.gov/ced.htm.

