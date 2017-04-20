Driver of carjacked vehicle in custody without incident

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A reckless driver in a stolen car was taken into custody in the northwest Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department’s helicopter support saw the stolen Chevrolet driving “very recklessly” near West Flamingo Road and South Valley View Boulevard just after midnight, Lt. David Gordon said.

The driver continued to drive recklessly on surface streets and U.S. Highway 95 before the driver abandoned the stolen vehicle at 3900 Dalecrest Drive, near West Alexander Road and North Tenaya Way.

Gordon said the man was eventually taken into custody “without incident.”

Police had identified the stolen vehicle as one taken in a carjacking at Palace Station, 2411 West Sahara, Monday night.

