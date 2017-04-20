ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Robberies

Driver of carjacked vehicle in custody without incident

By Michael Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2017 - 3:07 am
 

A reckless driver in a stolen car was taken into custody in the northwest Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department’s helicopter support saw the stolen Chevrolet driving “very recklessly” near West Flamingo Road and South Valley View Boulevard just after midnight, Lt. David Gordon said.

The driver continued to drive recklessly on surface streets and U.S. Highway 95 before the driver abandoned the stolen vehicle at 3900 Dalecrest Drive, near West Alexander Road and North Tenaya Way.

Gordon said the man was eventually taken into custody “without incident.”

Police had identified the stolen vehicle as one taken in a carjacking at Palace Station, 2411 West Sahara, Monday night.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like