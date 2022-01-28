Electronic tracking device leads police to suspect in 8 robberies

A serial robbery suspect arrested in Las Vegas this week is a six-time felon who police say was nabbed after he stole a bag of money containing an electronic tracking device.

George Perez (LVMPD)

George Solano Perez, 38, of Las Vegas, was arrested Tuesday on 17 felonies including burglary and robbery with use of a firearm. The charges stem from eight robberies in the Las Vegas Valley unfolding from Jan. 19 to Tuesday. Targeted businesses included a Ross Dress For Less, 1720 E. Charleston Blvd.; Shoe Palace, 3600 S. Maryland Parkway; WSS, 4440 E. Charleston Blvd.; DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, 2100 N. Rainbow Blvd.; DD’s Discounts, 2560 E. Desert Inn Road; Reebok, 7400 Las Vegas Blvd. South; T.J. Maxx, 2190 N. Rainbow Blvd.; and a GameStop at 83 N. Nellis Blvd.

In the robberies, police said the assailant initially posed as a customer preparing to purchase items, then produced a firearm and demanded store clerks turn over money from cash registers. In the last robbery at the GameStop, however, the assailant said the money given to him wasn’t enough and demanded to the clerk, “Give me the hundreds,” police said.

A clerk then turned over a bag containing a few hundred dollars along with a tracking device inside, police said. Robbery detectives ultimately tracked the money to a black van that police said was driven by Solano Perez. They arrested him after a brief vehicle pursuit that culminated at Lewis Avenue and 11th Street.

Police said Solano Perez has multiple prior felony drug and burglary convictions. He is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on Monday for a status check.

