Employee robbed at outlet mall in downtown Las Vegas

A mall employee was robbed early Tuesday at the Premium Outlets in downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas North Premium Outlets in downtown Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The armed robbery happened just after 6:05 a.m., when a woman walking through the second floor of the mall’s parking garage, 875 S. Grand Central Parkway, was confronted by two men in the stairwell. One was armed with a black handgun, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The woman, who was walking to work, was not injured, but the suspects made off with her cellphone and purse. They were gone before officers arrived and remained at-large as of 9 a.m., police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.