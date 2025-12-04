55°F
Robberies

FBI: $5,000 reward offered for information on Summerlin casino robbery

Screenshot of video showing a person police believe is the suspect in the casino robbery on Ram ...
Screenshot of video showing a person police believe is the suspect in the casino robbery on Rampart Boulevard that happened on Nov. 13, 2025. (Metropolitan Police Department)
December 3, 2025 - 4:39 pm
 
Updated December 3, 2025 - 4:40 pm

Police released new video footage on Wednesday that they said was related to the Nov. 13 casino robbery in the 200 block of Rampart Boulevard. The video shows a person, believed to be the robbery suspect, riding away on a bicycle moments after the heist, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect was seen on surveillance footage previously released by Metro holding a gun while robbing the casino.

Authorities are asking for help to identify the suspect. The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect, Metro said in a press release.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is urged to contact Metro’s robbery unit at 702-828-3591 or robbery@lvmpd.com.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

