FBI: $5,000 reward offered for information on Summerlin casino robbery

Police released new video footage on Wednesday that they said was related to the Nov. 13 casino robbery in the 200 block of Rampart Boulevard.

Screenshot of video showing a person police believe is the suspect in the casino robbery on Rampart Boulevard that happened on Nov. 13, 2025. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police released new video footage on Wednesday that they said was related to the Nov. 13 casino robbery in the 200 block of Rampart Boulevard. The video shows a person, believed to be the robbery suspect, riding away on a bicycle moments after the heist, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect was seen on surveillance footage previously released by Metro holding a gun while robbing the casino.

Authorities are asking for help to identify the suspect. The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect, Metro said in a press release.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is urged to contact Metro’s robbery unit at 702-828-3591 or robbery@lvmpd.com.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

