Robberies

Have you seen him? Man connected with attempted armed robbery sought

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2023 - 11:08 am
 
Updated July 13, 2023 - 11:10 am
Police are seeking a man connected with an armed robbery attempt on Friday, July 7, 2023, near the 2000 block of East Tropicana Avenue. (Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man connected with an armed robbery attempt that occurred at a business last week.

Police said in a release that the business targeted is located near the 2000 block of East Tropicana Avenue near Spencer Street. The name of the business was not shared.

The man is 5-feet, 5-inches, about 25 to 30 years old, with a heavy build. He was seen wearing a black shirt with white flowers, black basketball shorts, blue shoes and white socks during the armed robbery attempt, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Unit at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

