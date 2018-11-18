Henderson police arrest 2 suspects, seek 1 in armed robbery

Henderson police have arrested two of the three people suspected of an armed robbery Saturday night, a spokeswoman said.

Henderson police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Henderson on Saturday night, while a third suspect remains at large, police said.

At about 8 p.m. Saturday, three armed suspects robbed a business on the 100 block of Green Valley Parkway, near the 215 Beltway, Henderson Police Department spokeswoman Katrina Rothmeyer said. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene, she said.

As of about 10 p.m., two of the three suspects have been arrested, Rothmeyer said.

No one was injured during the robbery, Rothmeyer said.

The scene remained under investigation Saturday night, she said. No further information about the robbery was immediately available.

100 block of Green Valley Parkway, Henderson