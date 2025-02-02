Henderson police arrest two after armed bank robberies

A Chase Bank on Stephanie Street was robbed on Jan. 18 while an America First Credit Union on Eastern Avenue was robbed on Jan. 25.

Police said they arrested a man and a woman who were allegedly involved in two armed bank robberies in Henderson last month.

The Henderson Police Department said in a news release that Denzel Jones, 23, and Trashauna Outlaw, 21, were arrested on Saturday. Each was booked on two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of burglary with a deadly weapon, eight counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery.

According to Henderson inmate records, bond for Jones and Outlaw was set at $170,000 each.

Henderson police said they had responded to a call about an armed robbery at Chase Bank, at 90 N. Stephanie Street, on Jan. 18.

The suspect was described as a male armed with a black handgun. According to the police, after the robbery, the man fled the scene and got into the passenger side of a vehicle.

Several days later, on Jan. 25, officers responded to another armed robbery at the America First Credit Union on Eastern Avenue, approximately five miles from the Chase Bank.

The news release said no one was injured in either robbery, and police said similar descriptions of the suspect were given between the two incidents.

The release also said that Henderson police collaborated with the FBI, the North Las Vegas Police Department, and the Metropolitan Police Department on the investigation.

