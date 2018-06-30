Henderson police hunting for bank robber in surgical mask

Henderson police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who wore a surgical mask as he robbed a bank this week.

Picture of suspect who robbed a U.S. Bank in Henderson (Henderson Police Department)

The man walked into a U.S. Bank at 55 S. Valle Verde Drive, near the 215 Beltway, about 7 p.m. Wednesday and passed a note to a bank teller demanding money, a Henderson police release said.

The employee complied and handed over an unknown amount of cash.

Nobody was injured.

Officers described the man as multiracial and his is mid-30s. Police said he stood about 5-feet-3 inches tall and had a medium build.

Police urged anybody with information to call them at 702-267-4911 or 311. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

