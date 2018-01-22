Henderson police investigate attack on convenience store clerk

A convenience store clerk in Henderson was attacked by a customer and taken to a hospital early Monday morning.

Henderson police are investigating a possible robbery at the Get n Go at 3061 St. Rose Parkway. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A clerk at the Get n Go at 3061 St. Rose Parkway called 911 around 4:15 a.m. to report he was being attacked, but the line was disconnected, according to Scott Williams, Henderson public information officer.

Williams said police are investigating the incident as a robbery, but “it sounds like there’s more to the story,” because ransacking isn’t typical of a gas station/convenience store robbery.

The clerk was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, but police have not been able to interview him because his face is too swollen to talk, Williams said.

Police are searching for the suspect.

3061 St. Rose Parkway Henderson, Nevada