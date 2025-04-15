Henderson Police investigates suspected robbery; victim fires shots

A man was in Henderson Police custody Monday after an a robbery victim opened fire at suspects.

Dae’shawn Jackson, 29, was taken to the Henderson Detention Center on suspicion of attempted robbery, police said in a Monday afternoon statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Henderson police said officers responded to the 2000 block of Olympic Avenue, near the intersection of Sunset Road and Mountain Vista Street, in reference to a shooting. A preliminary investigation revealed that a reported robbery had occurred and the victim fired at the suspects, according to the statement.

Nobody was injured, but two unoccupied vehicles and a building were damaged, police said.

Police did not specify the type of firearm used and the number of suspects involved. A spokesperson said the matter remains under investigation and that no other details will be provided.

