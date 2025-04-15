84°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Robberies

Henderson Police investigates suspected robbery; victim fires shots

A Henderson police car on June 11, 2014. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Henderson police car on June 11, 2014. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 28, 20 ...
Man sought in southwest Las Vegas Valley armed robbery
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas taco trucks robbed; man in U.S. illegally arrested
Metropolitan Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal File)
Suspect in custody after robbery, barricade in Las Vegas
Police are seeking a man in connection with a business robbery that occurred Wednesday, Feb. 5, ...
Man sought in connection with east Las Vegas Valley armed robbery
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2025 - 5:43 pm
 
Updated April 14, 2025 - 5:52 pm

A man was in Henderson Police custody Monday after a robbery victim opened fire at suspects.

Dae’shawn Jackson, 29, was taken to the Henderson Detention Center on suspicion of attempted robbery, police said in a Monday afternoon statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Henderson police said officers responded to the 2000 block of Olympic Avenue, near the intersection of Sunset Road and Mountain Vista Street, in reference to a shooting. A preliminary investigation revealed that a reported robbery had occurred and the victim fired at the suspects, according to the statement.

Nobody was injured, but two unoccupied vehicles and a building were damaged, police said.

Police did not specify the type of firearm used and the number of suspects involved. A spokesperson said the matter remains under investigation and that no other details will be provided.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES