Henderson police look for robbery suspect

(Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a convenience store robber.

The robber is described as a black man who is about 30. He stands about 6 feet tall and weighs about 225 pounds, police said. The robber was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie, a red and blue baseball cap, and a gold chain with a large cross around his neck.

The man robbed a 7-Eleven, 1400 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, at gunpoint about 10:45 p.m. Monday. He entered the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money, police said. He left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information about this case should call Henderson police at 702-267-4911 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Lawren Linehan atllinehan@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

36.0221507,-115.0501847