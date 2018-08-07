Henderson police looking for 2 bank robbery suspects

The Henderson Police Department is asking for help identifying two men suspected of robbing at least four banks in the past three weeks.

The latest robbery happened Monday around 1:55 p.m. at a U.S. Bank, 55 S. Valle Verde Drive. The robbers entered the bank together and waited in line before going to different tellers, giving each teller a note demanding cash, according to a press release.

One note suggested the men had weapons.

The robbers obtained an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot. No one was injured, police said.

The pair also are suspected in a July 31 bank robbery at the 700 block of North Valle Verde Drive, Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said.

“We believe that these are the same suspects,” Pena said, adding that the characteristics of the robbery were the same.

Two other robberies happened on July 23 at the 1000 block of South Eastern Avenue and on July 17 at the 1400 block of Paseo Verde Parkway, Pena said.

Both suspects are believed to be in their mid-twenties. Officers ask if anyone recognizes the suspects to call police immediately and not make contact.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henderson police at 702-267-4911 or 311. Anonymous tips can be left with crime stoppers at 702-385-5555. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest may result in a cash reward, according to the release.

