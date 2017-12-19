Henderson police need public’s help catching residential burglars

The burglary was reported on Dec. 13, when police said a man and a woman were seen fleeing from a home on the 500 block of Karen Way in a 2006 white Chrysler PT Cruiser with a black convertible top.

(Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police continue to seek two suspects wanted in connection with a home burglary last week.

The burglary was reported to the Henderson Police Department about 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 13, when police said a man and a woman were seen fleeing from a home on the 500 block of Karen Way in a 2006 white Chrysler PT Cruiser with a black convertible top.

Police said the woman driving the Chrysler had shoulder-length hair. The male suspect was described as approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall, in his late 20s or early 30s with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, faded bluejeans and black shoes.

The Police Department is asking anyone who spots the vehicle to write down the license plate number and call Henderson police immediately at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

