Henderson police need public’s help identifying bank robber

Henderson police are asking the public to help them identify a man wanted in an October bank robbery. (City of Henderson)

The suspect, his face partially covered with a black mask, drew a handgun from his waistband about 6 p.m. on Oct. 12 and pointed it at a bank teller at a Chase bank at 4200 E. Sunset Road, Henderson police said. He made off with an undisclosed amount of money in a white sedan.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Henderson police on Friday released photos of the suspect, described as a white or Hispanic man approximately 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10. He has “heavy” acne scarring and at the time of the robbery was wearing a black do-rag on his head, a black glove on his right hand, a black jacket, dark blue pants and black and white tennis shoes, police said.

Anyone with information may call Henderson police at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

