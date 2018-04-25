Henderson police seek 2 suspects in attempted robbery

It happened about 8:40 p.m. on the 2300 block of Paseo Verde Parkway, near Green Valley Parkway, according to a Henderson Police Department release.

Henderson police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men suspected in an attempted robbery Sunday.

Two men followed a man out of a business and toward his car, police said, adding that one of the suspects showed a gun and demanded money. The man screamed and ran back into the business, police said.

The two suspects got into a waiting Dodge Challenger with a red stripe down the middle, police said. The driver was unidentified.

The suspect with the gun was a light-skinned black man between 18 and 20 years old, the release said. He was described as between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 and weighing between 150 and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a royal blue hoodie, light-colored shorts, black socks and white shoes.

The other suspect was of unknown race but of similar age, weight and height. He was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie, light-colored pants and white shoes.

Police warned anybody who finds the Challenger not to approach it and to consider the suspects armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 702-267-4911, 311 or 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.