Henderson police seek help finding convenience store clerk’s attacker

The suspect who beat a store clerk is seen on a still from surveillance video in a late June robbery of a convenience store in the 4000 block of St. Rose Parkway. (Henderson Police Department)

Two women who were seen with a male suspect in a June 27, 2020, beating and robbery of a store in the 4000 block of St. Rose Parkway. (Henderson Police Department)

A photo from surveillance video of a suspect vehicle in a June 27, 2020, robbery of a convenience store in the 4000 block of St. Rose Parkway. (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police are searching for a man suspected of attacking a clerk while attempting to rob a convenience store in late June.

The robbery happened about 4:40 a.m. June 27 at a convenience store on the 4000 block of St. Rose Parkway, near Maryland Parkway, the Henderson Police Department said in a news release Thursday. Police believe a man walked behind the store’s counter and attempted to steal merchandise, then the clerk confronted him.

The suspected robber then attacked the clerk and knocked him unconscious, police said. The man drove away in a black four-door vehicle.

No weapons were used during the robbery, police said.

The department described the suspect as an 18- to 20-year-old man. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts and black shoes.

He was seen with two women with just before the robbery, police said.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Henderson police at 702-267-4750, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.