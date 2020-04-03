Henderson police seek person involved in bank robbery

Anyone with information can call the Henderson Police Department Investigations Services at 702-267-4750.

Police are looking for this person in connection to a robbery that occurred Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at a Chase branch located at 31. W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson. (Henderson Police Department)

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in connection to a bank robbery that occurred last month in Henderson.

The person entered the Chase branch at 31. W. Horizon Ridge Parkway just after 5:40 p.m. March 11, according to a Henderson Police Department news release.

The person approached a bank teller and presented a note indicating they were armed and to give money. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, and the person fled on foot in a southwest direction.

No weapon was seen, and no one was injured during this incident.

The suspect is described as a male or female adult, 18 to 20 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-7 and between 110 and 120 pounds, last seen wearing a long-sleeved, red shirt, black pants, white shoes and black framed sunglasses.

Anyone with information can call the Henderson Police Department Investigations Services at 702-267-4750 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.