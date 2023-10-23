75°F
Robberies

Henderson police use non-lethal means to nab alleged bank robber

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2023 - 4:17 pm
 
Updated October 24, 2023 - 12:53 pm
Joseph May (Henderson Police Department)
A 34-year-old man was arrested with the use of less-than-lethal devices as he attempted to rob a bank near Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson, police say.

Joseph May faces nine charges in the incident, according to a Henderson Police Department news release.

May was still inside the unspecified bank in the 600 block of Mall Ring Circle when police arrived and established a perimeter. Officers made contact with May, but he refused to exit the building after several verbal commands. The devices used to make the arrest were not detailed in the news release.

The charges include one count of burglary of a business, six counts of first-degree kidnapping, one count of attempted robbery and one count of resisting a public officer. May is being held at the Henderson Detention Center.

No injuries to others were reported by police, who did not specify the time of the attempted robbery.

The Las Vegas office of the FBI responded to assist with the investigation, a normal protocol in attempted bank robberies.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

