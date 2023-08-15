99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Robberies

Homeowner held at gunpoint during burglary spree, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2023 - 6:50 pm
 
Northwest valley burglary suspect in August 2023. (LVMPD)
Northwest valley burglary suspect in August 2023. (LVMPD)
Northwest valley burglary suspects in August 2023. (LVMPD)
Northwest valley burglary suspects in August 2023. (LVMPD)
Police say suspects in several northwest valley burglaries fled in a black Dodge Challenger in ...
Police say suspects in several northwest valley burglaries fled in a black Dodge Challenger in August 2023. (LVMPD)
Northwest valley burglary suspects in August 2023. (LVMPD)
Northwest valley burglary suspects in August 2023. (LVMPD)
Northwest valley burglary suspect in August 2023. (LVMPD)
Northwest valley burglary suspect in August 2023. (LVMPD)
Northwest valley burglary suspect in August 2023. (LVMPD)
Northwest valley burglary suspect in August 2023. (LVMPD)
Northwest valley burglary suspect in August 2023. (LVMPD)
Northwest valley burglary suspect in August 2023. (LVMPD)
Police say suspects in several northwest valley burglaries fled in a black Dodge Challenger in ...
Police say suspects in several northwest valley burglaries fled in a black Dodge Challenger in August 2023. (LVMPD)
Police say suspects in several northwest valley burglaries fled in a black Dodge Challenger in ...
Police say suspects in several northwest valley burglaries fled in a black Dodge Challenger in August 2023. (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police said Monday that a series of northwest residential burglaries this month are suspected to have been carried out by the same people.

In each of the three reported burglaries, two or three armed people have broken a rear sliding door and ransacked the property, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

“In one incident the homeowner returned and was held at gunpoint along with her two young grandchildren,” a police statement read.

Police released photographs of the suspected perpetrators and said they were seen fleeing the area in a black Dodge Challenger.

According to police calls for service records, the three burglaries all took place last week.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on X.

MOST READ
1
Raiders legend calls Josh Jacobs situation ‘almost like collusion’
Raiders legend calls Josh Jacobs situation ‘almost like collusion’
2
Las Vegas police captain named police chief in Maui, Hawaii
Las Vegas police captain named police chief in Maui, Hawaii
3
A’s Las Vegas ballpark might not top Bally’s to-do list right now
A’s Las Vegas ballpark might not top Bally’s to-do list right now
4
VICTOR JOECKS: How much CCSD teachers make will stun you
VICTOR JOECKS: How much CCSD teachers make will stun you
5
Analysis: Ruggs’ road back to NFL after prison long, not impossible
Analysis: Ruggs’ road back to NFL after prison long, not impossible
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Charity money on line for Aces, Liberty in Commissioner’s Cup
Charity money on line for Aces, Liberty in Commissioner’s Cup
North Las Vegas promotes 2, adds 1 to its staff
North Las Vegas promotes 2, adds 1 to its staff
Nevada trooper identified in southwest Las Vegas shooting
Nevada trooper identified in southwest Las Vegas shooting
Gordon: New UNLV linebacker is all football, all the time
Gordon: New UNLV linebacker is all football, all the time
Man sought in connection with southwest valley homicide
Man sought in connection with southwest valley homicide
Wave of new apartment complexes seen hitting the valley
Wave of new apartment complexes seen hitting the valley