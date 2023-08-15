Homeowner held at gunpoint during burglary spree, police say

In each burglary, the armed individuals broke in through a rear sliding door, Las Vegas police said.

Police say suspects in several northwest valley burglaries fled in a black Dodge Challenger in August 2023. (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police said Monday that a series of northwest residential burglaries this month are suspected to have been carried out by the same people.

In each of the three reported burglaries, two or three armed people have broken a rear sliding door and ransacked the property, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

“In one incident the homeowner returned and was held at gunpoint along with her two young grandchildren,” a police statement read.

Police released photographs of the suspected perpetrators and said they were seen fleeing the area in a black Dodge Challenger.

According to police calls for service records, the three burglaries all took place last week.

