Robberies

Jessy James, father sentenced for robbing Las Vegas Valley shops

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2018 - 4:48 pm
 

A father-son duo from Las Vegas were sent to federal prison Friday for robbing six smoke shops and two credit unions of nearly $10,000 last year.

Jeffrey James, 53, was ordered to serve 15 years behind bars, while his son, Jessy James, 24, was ordered to spend two years in prison.

The pair pleaded guilty in April to heists that started on Jan. 19, 2017, when the elder James threatened an employee at KS Smoke Shop on East Sunset Road with a BB gun revolver and demanded money while his son acted as a lookout, according to court documents.

Three days later, both men used a firearm to threaten an employee at D Smoke Shop on South Valley View Boulevard.

On Jan. 24, 2017, Jeffrey James aimed a BB gun revolver at a teller’s head during a robbery of Silver State Schools Credit Union on South Eastern Avenue in Henderson, while his son placed a suitcase on the counter and threatened to shoot another teller, according to prosecutors.

A week later, they stole from Vapors Smoke Shop on West Sahara Avenue. In the fifth robbery, Jessy James pointed a replica assault rifle at two employees at Smoke Shop Plus on South Rainbow Boulevard, with his father serving as a getaway driver, according to prosecutors and court papers.

The pair also admitted to a Feb. 5, 2017, robbery at Smoke and Cigar Smoke Shop on West Desert Inn Road. Later that month, using a revolver, they demanded money from a worker at EZ Smokes Smoke Shop on South Maryland Parkway but left with only Marlboro cigarettes.

In the final robbery, on Feb. 16, 2017, the pair stole from America First Credit Union on South Eastern Avenue, prosecutors said.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss. Susan Nash, 52, was killed in a shooting along with her daughter and one of her three sons on Sunday night. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Sayegh Cold Case Turns 40
Cary Sayegh was abducted from the playground of the Albert Einstein Hebrew Day School in Las Vegas in 1978. His body has never been found. (File Photo)
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
Henderson police bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
Henderson police released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in a grocery store parking lot at 2667 Windmill Parkway on Aug. 12, 2018. (Henderson Police Department)
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Robberies
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Robberies Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like