Knife-wielding suspect in Las Vegas restaurant robbery at large

A knife-wielding man suspected of robbing a Las Vegas restaurant over the weekend remained at large Tuesday.

About 6 p.m. Saturday, a man holding a large kitchen knife walked into the unidentified restaurant near East Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, police said.

The employees complied with his demands for cash from the registers, according to police, and no injuries were reported.

The suspect has been described by police as a man in his late 20s to early 30s standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a gray sweatshirt with black sleeves, jeans, black shoes and a black-and-white beanie.

Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

