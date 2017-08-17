Las Vegas man admits robbing armored truck, gun store

A Las Vegas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to using a baseball bat to rob over $200,000 from an armored vehicle and for stealing 18 firearms from a local gun store, the Department of Justice said in a statement.

(Thinkstock)

A Las Vegas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to using a baseball bat to rob over $200,000 from an armored vehicle and for stealing 18 firearms from a local gun store, the Department of Justice said in a statement.

Anthony Jovan Greene, 31, of Las Vegas and at least one other person were armed with baseball bats when they robbed a Garda Cash Logistics armored truck on Oct. 5, 2012. One of the robbers struck the driver, causing him to drop a bag containing about $210,889, according to the plea agreement.

Greene also admitted to robbing the 2nd Amendment gun shop on North Rancho Drive on Sept. 8, 2016. He stole a total of 18 handguns, rifles and a suppressor from a display case, the statement said.

The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the FBI; and Las Vegas police.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.