Las Vegas man sent to prison for role in cell phone store robberies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2022 - 7:44 pm
 
FILE - An exterior sign is photographed outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington on May 4, 2021. President Joe Biden is nominating six lawyers to run U.S. attorney’s offices across the country, a diverse group of candidates in the latest picks for the top law enforcement positions. The nominees, being announced by the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, would run the federal prosecutors’ offices in Connecticut, Utah, Montana, Alaska, New Mexico and New Hampshire. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

A Las Vegas man was sentenced Monday to over seven years in prison for his role in two armed robberies of cell phone stores in 2017.

Kejon Ward, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of possession of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence in August 2021. He was sentenced to seven years and 10 months in prison.

According to a Department of Justice news release, Ward and two others stole more than 100 cell phones during the 2017 robberies. Ward, who was on parole at the time, pointed a gun at customers during the robberies.

An accomplice, Rushard Burton, pleaded guilty to similar charges and was sentenced in February to nine years in prison.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan @reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

