Las Vegas man sentenced for robbing bank with fake bomb

A Las Vegas man who told his apartment manager that he would rob a bank to pay rent and later did so with a fake bomb was ordered to serve 46 months in federal prison on Wednesday.

Ronald Dufloth, seen in an undated booking photo, is accused of robbing a Wells Fargo bank in Las Vegas on Jan. 10. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A Las Vegas man who told his apartment manager that he would rob a bank to pay rent and later did so with a fake bomb was ordered to serve 46 months in federal prison on Wednesday.

Robert Lynn Dufloth, 65, pleaded guilty in January to robbing the Wells Fargo Bank located at 3800 Howard Hughes Parkway.

On Jan. 8, Dufloth told his apartment manager he would rob a bank to get the money, according to a federal criminal complaint. Two days later, he walked into a Wells Fargo on Howard Hughes Parkway and left with $536, police said.

Dufloth had entered the bank wearing a black hat and leather jacket about 12:12 p.m. Jan. 10, the complaint said, and handed the bank teller a note: “Give me $3,000 in $100.00 bills and put it in an envelope.”

He was holding a device with a red button and showed the teller, implying with gestures that the button would trigger an explosive device, according to the document.

Dufloth’s apartment manager at Siegel Suites on East Twain Avenue recognized him from surveillance photos. He was arrested Jan. 11 at his apartment.

Dufloth has a total of 10 previous felony convictions dating back to 1972, including a prior robbery conviction in 1980, according to the Department of Justice.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Find @randompoker on Twitter.

3800 Howard Hughes Parkway, Las Vegas, NV