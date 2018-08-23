Las Vegas man who robbed south valley bank sentenced to prison

A Las Vegas man who escaped from an Arizona prison and robbed a south valley bank was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison, federal officials announced Wednesday.

(Getty Images)

Richard Lee Canterbury, 68, was convicted of one count of bank robbery in February, the U.S. Justice Department said in a news release. Canterbury showed a threatening note to a Nevada State Bank teller on Southern Highlands Parkway in March 2016, the release said.

The teller gave Canterbury about $1,900 in cash and a GPS device. Police arrested Canterbury shortly after the robbery.

Canterbury was serving a 46-month federal sentence for a possessing firearms as a felon when he escaped from a prison facility in Florence, Arizona, in January 2016.

Once Canterbury is released from prison for the robbery, he will face three years of supervision.

