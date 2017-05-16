Las Vegas Mini Gran Prix employee shoots attempted robber

Las Vegas Mini Gran Prix at 1401 N. Rainbow Blvd. in shown in this screenshot. (Google)

An employee at a go-kart business shot a would-be robber Monday night.

Detectives are investigating the attempted armed robbery by two men about 10:50 p.m. at Las Vegas Mini Gran Prix, 1401 N. Rainbow Blvd., according to Metropolitan Police Department.

Lt. David Gordon said an employee shot one of the two aspiring robbers. The man who was shot was taken into custody and hospitalized. He was in surgery as of 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, Gordon said.

The other man was not in custody.

The investigation continues, and no further information was available.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

