Las Vegas police arrest robbery suspect after barricade

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police took a robbery suspect into custody Sunday night after a barricade in the central valley.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Peyton Drive, near Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard around 4:30 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Adrian Beas.

Police expect the area to be blocked off to traffic for the next hour, Beas said around 9:15 p.m.

