Las Vegas police arrest suspect in 3 robberies

Las Vegas police on Wednesday arrested a man suspected in three robberies a day earlier, including an armed robbery near the Strip.

John Ray (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Robbery suspect (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Robbery suspect (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police on Wednesday arrested a man suspected in three robberies a day earlier, including an armed robbery near the Strip.

Officers arrested 45-year-old John Ray, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release Wednesday night. Police said in an earlier release that officers were looking for a man who robbed a business with a firearm about 9 p.m. Tuesday on the 3000 block of Spring Mountain Road, just west of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

In that robbery, the suspect approached an employee, showed a firearm and demanded money from the cash register, police said. He then fled on foot.

No one was injured during the robbery, police said.

Details about the other two robberies were not immediately available Wednesday night.

Ray was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday on charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of burglary while in possession of a gun or deadly weapon, jail records show.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

36.125918, -115.176049