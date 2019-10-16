Las Vegas police arrest suspect in recent Summerlin robberies

A 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with at least two recent robberies in Summerlin, police said.

Raymond Young (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Raymond Young was taken into custody without incident at a traffic stop, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release Wednesday.

The robberies this month occurred after midnight on the 10500 block of Horseshoe Falls Court and the 1100 block of Crestdale Lane, police said. Young is accused of taking women to secluded areas and forcing to remove their clothing.

Young is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center, and his initial court appearance is set for Wednesday afternoon.

