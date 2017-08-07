Las Vegas police ask for help in identifying bank robber

Las Vegas police are looking for a bank robber who has struck three times near the central Las Vegas Valley.
Police described the man as being in his 30s, between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall, and thinly built.
He is believed to be responsible for bank robberies on April 24, near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue; on April 30 near the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Sahara Avenue; and on Thursday at the same location, police said.
All three robberies involved a man using a note to demand money from employees. No weapon was seen.
Anyone with information is urged to call Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-2591, or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.