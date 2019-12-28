Las Vegas police hunting for man in November armed robbery

Officers were called to the 3000 block of South Durango Drive, near Desert Inn Road, around 11:45 p.m. Nov. 14.

Las Vegas police are still searching for a man who robbed a business at gunpoint last month in the west valley, police said Friday.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of South Durango Drive, near Desert Inn Road, around 11:45 p.m. Nov. 14, after a man held a business up at gunpoint and left with money, police said.

The man is described as a black, between 20 and 25 years old, 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-2 and about 150-170 pounds. He was wearing a light colored hat, a blue denim jacket and a black hoodie and black pants at the time of the robbery, police said.

Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department’s commercial robbery unit at 702-828-3591. Police said information leading to an arrest may result in a cash reward.

