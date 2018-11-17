Las Vegas police hunting robbery suspects at Spring Valley apartment

Las Vegas police on Saturday surrounded an apartment in Spring Valley in an attempt to take several robbery suspects into custody.

Police say a robbery took place on the 7000 block of Rainbow Boulevard. (Google Street View)

Las Vegas police on Saturday surrounded an apartment in Spring Valley in an attempt to take several robbery suspects into custody.

The large police presence, which began about 10 a.m. at an apartment complex on the 9500 block of Tropicana Avenue, near Fort Apache Road, was prompted by a robbery on the 7000 block of Rainbow Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Lt. Richard Meyers.

The investigation led robbery detectives to the apartment, where police believe the suspects were holed up, Meyers said.

It was not clear how many suspects were believed to be inside the apartment. Details of the robbery were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

36.100720, -115.051282