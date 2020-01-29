Las Vegas police ID suspect in beating, robbery of woman in elevator

Las Vegas police on Tuesday identified a suspect in a violent robbery as 43-year-old James Moore, but are asking the public’s help to find him.

James Moore (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police have identified a man suspected of beating and robbing a woman in downtown Las Vegas about two weeks ago, but officers have yet to make an arrest.

Metropolitan Police Department detectives identified the suspect as James Moore, 43, who is “believed to be homeless,” according to a Tuesday statement from the department. This month, Metro had asked the public’s help to identify the man in the robbery, which happened about 9:20 p.m. Jan. 15 in an elevator on the 300 block of Fremont Street, near Ogden Avenue.

The man and the woman, whom police described as elderly, were in an elevator together before the robbery.

When the elevator door opened and the woman tried to leave, the man put her in a headlock. The man threw the woman to the floor and punched her “numerous times” in the face, police have said.

The robber took the woman’s purse and hid it in his sweater, police said. The woman’s purse was later found nearby by security personnel.

The suspect was previously described as 5-foot-11 to 6-2. He was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweater, black pants, black shoes, black eyeglasses and a black baseball cap.

Police on Tuesday said Moore “frequently wears eyeglasses.”

Anyone with information can contact Metro’s downtown investigations unit at 702-828-4314. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

