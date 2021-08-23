Las Vegas police investigate 2 bank robberies

Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Police are searching for this man in connection to a robbery Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Wells Fargo, 4578 Boulder Highway, in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are investigating two bank robberies that occurred early Monday.

The first occurred just after 10:30 a.m. at a Wells Fargo located at 4578 Boulder Highway, according to a news release and records from the Metropolitan Police Department. The robber was armed, the release said.

He was described as 25 to 30 years old, standing at about 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a camo-and-orange reversible beanie, clear safety glasses, bright orange ear protection, a blue New York Rangers sweater with “Zuccarello” on the back, along with brown work pants and black Converse sneakers.

The second robbery was reported at 11:40 a.m. at a US Bank located at 2300 W. Sahara Ave., according to police department spokesman Misael Parra. The man entered the building with a firearm, demanded and received money, then left the scene.

There was no description of the suspect available. It’s unclear if the robberies were connected.

Anyone with information may call the police department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.