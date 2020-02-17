Las Vegas police investigate armed robbery at convenience store

Police are investigating a robbery where a gun was fired inside a convenience store in northern Las Vegas Sunday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a robbery where a gun was fired inside a convenience store on Las Vegas Boulevard North Sunday night.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said a man wearing all black clothing and a red bandana covering his face went in to a 7-Eleven at 4180 Las Vegas Blvd. North, near North Nellis Boulevard, at 10 p.m.

“The suspect approached the front counter, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the register,” Gordon wrote in a text. “During the robbery the suspect fired one shot inside the business, but no one was injured.”

Gordon said the man obtained money from the business and left, headed north on foot. No arrest had been made as of Monday morning.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.