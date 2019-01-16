Las Vegas police investigate armed robbery of smoke shop — VIDEO

Las Vegas police are searching for those responsible for a dramatic takeover-style robbery reported last weekend at a west valley smoke shop.

Police are looking for 4 people who robbed a smoke shop at 9355 W. Flamingo Road. (Smokes Mart/YouTube)

The robbery was reported early Sunday at Smokes Mart, 9355 W. Flamingo Road, near South Fort Apache Road, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

Footage of the robbery posted on the store’s YouTube channel shows four masked robbers enter the store through its front door and begin stealing items. During much of the footage, the husband and wife working at the store are behind the counter while the robbers grab merchandise and shove it in bags.

“Please, we’re not gonna do anything. Please don’t hurt us,” the man can be heard saying while one of the masked people tries to gain access to a cash register.

Two of the robbers had handguns while a third had an assault rifle-type weapon, Hadfield said. A fourth person can be seen guarding the store’s front entrance.

One of the robbers kept track of the time spent inside the store, calling it out to the others. The group spent about eight minutes inside the store.

They left with money from the register and items taken off the glass shelving, Hadfield said.

The employees complied with the robbers, and neither of them were injured.

“I tell my employees that there’s nothing here that’s worth getting hurt over,” the shop’s owner said Tuesday.

Anybody with information about the case can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

