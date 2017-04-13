Las Vegas police investigate robbery at Arizona Charlie’s

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who robbed a local casino at gunpoint Wednesday night.

Metropolitan Police Lt. Carlos Hank said police responded at 9:47 p.m. Wednesday to the report of an armed robbery at Arizona Charlie’s, 4575 Boulder Highway.

Hank said the man approached the cash cage, drew a gun and stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing.

The robber is described as a black man of unknown age with a medium build. He was wearing a green long-sleeved shirt with a black vest, dark jeans, gray shoes and a camouflage New York Yankees hat.

Anyone with information on the robbery can contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

