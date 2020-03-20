Las Vegas police investigate robbery at Strip convenience store

Las Vegas police are investigating a robbery that happened Friday at a convenience store on the Strip.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department responded at 12:41 p.m. to the 4200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, police said in a statement.

Police said no one was injured, and the robber fled before officers arrived.

