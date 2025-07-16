Las Vegas police investigate robbery in western valley

The call for the robbery went out just after noon Wednesday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police look for woman who allegedly choked employee in Las Vegas robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon in west Las Vegas Valley.

According to a news release, a call about a robbery in the 9800 block of West Charleston Avenue, near Charleston and South Hualapai Way, went out just after noon.

No injuries were reported, police said, and no arrests had been made as of 3 p.m. Wednesday. The type of robbery was not specified in the release.

