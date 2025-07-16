101°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Robberies

Las Vegas police investigate robbery in western valley

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
More Stories
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Saturday, May 31, 20 ...
Man sought in connection with east Las Vegas Valley armed robbery
Police are seeking two men in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Friday, May 30, 20 ...
2 sought in western Las Vegas Valley armed robbery
Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who is accused of atta ...
Police look for woman who allegedly choked employee in Las Vegas robbery
Shots fired in robbery on Strip, police say
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2025 - 3:09 pm
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon in west Las Vegas Valley.

According to a news release, a call about a robbery in the 9800 block of West Charleston Avenue, near Charleston and South Hualapai Way, went out just after noon.

No injuries were reported, police said, and no arrests had been made as of 3 p.m. Wednesday. The type of robbery was not specified in the release.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES