Las Vegas police investigating robbery at south Strip motel

Las Vegas police are investigating a robbery early Monday morning at a motel on the south end of the Strip.

Las Vegas police are investigating an incident Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, at the Diamond Inn Motel on the south end of the Strip. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 3:30 a.m. a man walked into the Diamond Inn Motel, 4605 S. Las Vegas Blvd., showed the front desk clerk a handgun and demanded money, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Bill Pates said.

He got away with the cash, and robbery detectives are investigating, Pates said.

At 4 a.m., Metro officers and detectives gathered in the motel’s parking lot and taped off the entrance to the building.

Further details were not immediately available.

