Las Vegas police look for 2 suspects in cellphone store robbery

Las Vegas police are looking for this suspect in the robbery of a cellphone store on Monday evening, June 5, 2017. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help in identifying two men who robbed a cellular telephone store on Monday evening.

Police responded to an armed robbery about 8:40 p.m. at a Sprint store in the 7300 block of South Rainbow Boulevard. The two suspects involved ordered the clerks to produce several cellphones, which they took before fleeing.

The first suspect is described as a black male with facial hair, 6 feet 3 inches tall and about 220 pounds. He was armed with a small handgun.

The second suspect is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and 180-200 lbs. He was armed with a large black handgun.

The two suspects fled in a light-colored mid-size sedan.

Several people were inside the store when the robbery occurred. No one was injured, police said.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

7300 South Rainbow Boulevard, las vegas, nv