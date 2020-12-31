40°F
Robberies

Las Vegas police look for armed robbery suspects

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2020 - 10:44 pm
 
Police are seeking information on two men in connection to an armed robbery on Saturday, Dec. 1 ...
Police are seeking information on two men in connection to an armed robbery on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, on the 7000 block of Azure Drive in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are looking for two men suspected of an armed robbery in northwest Las Vegas last week.

Officers were called at 5:13 a.m. Dec. 19 to the 7000 block of West Azure Drive, near North Tenaya Way, after two men robbed a business while using a handgun, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The men were both believed to be Hispanic, between 18- and 21-years-old, and about 5-foot-8. One was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun during the robbery, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3591.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

