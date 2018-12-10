Las Vegas police look for man who shot at ATM during robbery

Las Vegas police are looking for a man who fired several shots into an ATM machine inside a southern Las Vegas convenience store early Monday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said a man wearing a mask went inside the Speedee Mart at 10490 S. Decatur Blvd. around 2:45 a.m. The man fired four to five shots into the ATM and then ordered the clerk to the back of the store.

It’s unclear if the suspect got anything out of the ATM. He did take money from the cash register and then fled out the front door.

Nobody was injured and the suspect remains at large.