Las Vegas police look for men who tried to rob women on Strip

Las Vegas police are searching for three men who attempted to rob two women on the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday morning.

About 12:45 a.m., police responded to the 3400 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard reports of three men who attempted to rob two women of their purses, Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said.

According to police, the men started making rude comments toward the women and one of the men pulled out a handgun and demanded their purses, Gordon said. At which point, one of the women threatened to mace the men. The three men fled the area and walked north toward Las Vegas Boulevard, Gordon said.

All three suspects are outstanding.

There were no injuries and none of the victim’s property was taken.