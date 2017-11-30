Las Vegas police look for robbers in home invasion, assault

Police say the men entered a home on the 10000 block of Orkiney Drive Tuesday night through an unlocked back door and ransacked it after overpowering the woman as she lay in bed.

Surveillance footage shows one of two masked, armed men who robbed a woman in her west valley home. (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who robbed and battered a woman in her west valley home Tuesday night.

The home invasion happened about 8:10 p.m. on the 10000 block of Orkiney Drive, near Alta Drive and South Hualapai Way, police said.

The woman was lying down in a bedroom when the armed men entered the home through an unlocked back door, police said. One of the men held the woman down and slapped her while the other ransacked the room.

The men were masked and spoke Spanish throughout the incident, the woman told police. Both were about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with medium builds and were wearing dark clothing, she said.

Anyone with information about the crime may call detectives at 702-828-8577 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-8301. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

10000 Orkiney Drive, las vegas, nv