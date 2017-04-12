Las Vegas police look for suspect in convenience store robbery

Police are looking for a thinly built man standing between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall suspected of a Monday night convenience store robbery in the northwest valley. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are looking for a thinly built man standing between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall suspected of a Monday night convenience store robbery in the northwest valley. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man suspected of a Monday night convenience store robbery in the northwest valley is wanted by Las Vegas police.

The robbery happened about 9:45 p.m. at 2339 N. Jones Blvd., near West Smoke Ranch Road. Police said a black man entered the convenience store initially acting like a customer and asking about items in the store before drawing a black semi-automatic handgun and jumping the counter.

The man, last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and sunglasses, ordered the store clerk to open the cash register, police said. He ran from the business before officers arrived, police added.

The thinly built man stands between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect can call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

2339 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV